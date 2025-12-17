Uncategorized

New Unisat 311 Store in Ajman Makes Noche Buena Drinks Shopping Easy and Hassle-Free

Getting your favourite Filipino drinks for Noche Buena and other holiday gatherings shouldn’t be stressful.

For many kababayans in the UAE, the Christmas seasons mean potluck parties, karaoke nights, and handaan. Starting this year, Filipinos in Ajman, along with customers from Sharjah and Dubai, can also enjoy a more comfortable and convenient shopping experience for their parties at Unisat’snewest store just off Highway 311 & it provides easy access from Sharjah and Dubai, with less traffic and plenty of parking available for customers.

Located in Al Muwaihat 3, Ajman, Unisat 311 carries an extensive selection of beverages, including beers, wines, and premium spirits — perfect for your upcoming Christmas party, noche buena, and other occasions. Maraming pagpipilian!

The store’s modern 25,000 sq. ft. area makes it easy for both casual shoppers and connoisseurs to browse, compare, and choose the right bottle without feeling cramped, rushed, or overwhelmed. Wide aisles, organised shelves, and clear signage create a modern shopping atmosphere where you can take your time, check labels, and find exactly what you’re looking for.

Thanks to its strategic location and ample parking space, Unisat 311 enables smooth beverage runs for customers driving along Highway 311. Simply park your vehicle, choose your bottle, check out, and drive away. Ganoonkadali!

Don’t miss this deal:

Products

Price

San M. light, 33cl Can

AED 69

San M. light, 33cl Bottle

AED 79

San M. Pale Pilsen, 50cl

AED 85

Ginebra Premium G., 75

2 for AED 25

Tanduay R. White, 75cl

2 for AED 25

Red H. Strong, 50cl

AED 85

Emperador, LTR

AED 17

Fundador Super Special, LTR

AED 20


To match today’s busy schedules, the outlet operates on extended hours—Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 AM, and Friday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 AM. Whether it’s an early errand before your shift or a late-night stop after work, Unisat 311 is open and available for beverage lovers like you. The best part? No liquor licenceis required to purchase liquor at Unisat 311 shop.

So what are you waiting for visit Unisat 311 in Al Muwaihat 3, Ajman, today and discover a modern, hassle-free way to shop for your favourite beverages this Christmas season.

For more information, visit Unisat’s social media page at @unisatajman on Instagram.

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/frpnN1NcSuDnKjLv7

