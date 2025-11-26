Al Ain court orders fraudsters to repay student Dh3,900 over fake IELTS certificate scam

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered two men to repay a student Dh2,900, which they obtained by deceiving him into believing they could secure an IELTS certificate.

The court also awarded Dh1,000 in compensation for the harm he suffered.

Case records show the student filed a lawsuit seeking the return of Dh2,900, Dh70,000 in damages, and legal fees, claiming the defendants used technology to defraud him with false promises of providing an IELTS certificate. He discovered the deception after transferring the money.

The two men were later convicted in a criminal case and fined Dh10,000 each.

The court stated that the criminal conviction established the defendants’ guilt in unlawfully obtaining the claimant’s money, confirming he was entitled to recover the Dh2,900.

Regarding compensation, the court noted that the student suffered financial loss, anxiety, and psychological distress directly caused by the defendants’ fraudulent actions.

The court ordered the two men to jointly pay Dh2,900 for the money taken, Dh1,000 for damages, and cover court fees and expenses.