Eman Bacosa Pacquiao shares how his relationship with father Manny has grown

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao expressed deep gratitude and admiration for his father, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, as he talked about the guidance, support, and spiritual advice that continue to influence his life and boxing journey.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Eman said he feels genuinely happy and fulfilled now that he and Manny have built a stronger bond. He shared that they communicate regularly—sometimes through calls, other times face-to-face depending on Manny’s schedule.

Eman said he no longer feels intimidated around his father, noting that Manny now gives him advice not just about boxing, but also about faith and life. Manny frequently reminds him to pray and read the Bible, saying that faith will help him through life’s challenges.

In a heartfelt message, Eman thanked his father for supporting his boxing career and guiding him spiritually. Born in 2004 to Manny and Joanna Rose Bacosa, Eman began boxing at age nine, naturally following in the footsteps of his world-famous dad.