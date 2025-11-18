Uncategorized

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao shares how his relationship with father Manny has grown

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao expressed deep gratitude and admiration for his father, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, as he talked about the guidance, support, and spiritual advice that continue to influence his life and boxing journey.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Eman said he feels genuinely happy and fulfilled now that he and Manny have built a stronger bond. He shared that they communicate regularly—sometimes through calls, other times face-to-face depending on Manny’s schedule.

Eman said he no longer feels intimidated around his father, noting that Manny now gives him advice not just about boxing, but also about faith and life. Manny frequently reminds him to pray and read the Bible, saying that faith will help him through life’s challenges.

In a heartfelt message, Eman thanked his father for supporting his boxing career and guiding him spiritually. Born in 2004 to Manny and Joanna Rose Bacosa, Eman began boxing at age nine, naturally following in the footsteps of his world-famous dad.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 16T092504.060

Abu Dhabi court orders fraudster to repay Dh24,500 in phone scam case

2 days ago
she runs day KV

When women run, the world moves: She Runs 2025 sets a Guinness World Records title at Expo City Dubai

1 week ago
TFT Featured photo template 71

Abu Dhabi to activate variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan road

3 weeks ago

ICI Seeks Immigration Lookout Order vs. Romualdez, Escudero, Estrada, Villanueva, Others

October 8, 2025
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button