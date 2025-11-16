Abu Dhabi court orders fraudster to repay Dh24,500 in phone scam case

A convicted fraudster was ordered by the Abu Dhabi court to repay Dh24,500 he illegally obtained from a victim’s bank account.

According to documents from the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, the defendant was also ordered to compensate the victim for emotional distress and to pay annual interest.

Prior to the civil ruling, a criminal court had found the defendant guilty of fraud and unlawful possession of money, imposing a Dh20,000 fine. The latest civil judgment, announced on November 11, 2025, ensures the victim recovers the full amount stolen.

Court records show that the victim received a call from a man claiming to be a bank representative. Speaking professionally, the caller warned that the victim’s bank card needed “urgent verification” to avoid suspension.

Believing the call was legitimate, the victim shared his bank card details and one-time password (OTP), leading to Dh24,500 being withdrawn from his account within hours.

After realizing he was scammed, the victim filed a police complaint. Investigators traced the transactions to the defendant, who had transferred the stolen funds to his own account. The Public Prosecution charged him with fraud, electronic deception, and unlawful possession of funds.

Following the criminal conviction, the victim filed a civil lawsuit demanding:

• Repayment of Dh24,500

• Dh25,000 in damages for financial and emotional harm

• 5% annual interest from the date of the claim until full payment

The civil court ruled that the criminal conviction had already established the defendant’s guilt and confirmed that the money was obtained illegally. The court ordered full repayment of the stolen funds and applied 3% annual interest as compensation for the delay.

Regarding damages, the court acknowledged the emotional suffering caused, including anxiety, stress, and humiliation, and awarded Dh3,000 in moral compensation. The defendant was also ordered to cover all court fees and legal expenses.

UAE authorities continue to warn residents not to share OTPs, PINs, or card details over the phone and to contact their banks directly if they receive suspicious calls. Banks and the UAE Central Bank have also intensified campaigns against phishing and online scams.