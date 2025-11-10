When women run, the world moves: She Runs 2025 sets a Guinness World Records title at Expo City Dubai

History was made at Expo City Dubai as She Runs™ 2025 earned official recognition from Guinness World Records™ for the “most participants in a female run event,” on 9th November 2025 during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30. The 12th edition of this nation-defining movementó supported by the Dubai Sports Council, in association with Dubai Fitness Challenge, and organized by Plan b Group, transformed Al Forsan Park into a breathtaking symbol of unity, resilience, and empowerment under the banner – For Voices. For Connection. For Change.

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan b Group and Race Chairman of She Runs™, captured the spirit of the moment:

This is not just a record, it’s a revolution. Thousands of women from every walk of life came together to prove that movement can move the world. We run for our daughters, for our mothers, for every woman who dares to dream and act. When women run together, barriers fall, hope rises, and the city itself finds a new heartbeat.

From sunrise to finish line, She Runs™ 2025 pulsed with life and purpose. Participants of all ages and abilities joined race categories from 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km, including dedicated routes for Girls and People of Determination. The Race Village at Al Forsan Park became a hub of energy, featuring wellness activations, mindfulness spaces, youth performances, and a marketplace of female-led brands and living portrait of women is power in motion.

Dignitaries & changemakers

The record-breaking event drew leaders, partners, and community champions whose shared belief in inclusion and empowerment elevated the celebration:

H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Plan b Group Founder and Race Chairman

Ms. Amna Abulhoul, Creative Executive Director, Expo City Dubai

Mr. Seiji Hori, President, ASICS Arabia FZE

Ms. Sally Edwards, Senior Advisor, Leisure Events & Festivals, DET

UAE Transplant Athletes – Husena Beguwala, Fatima Rashid, Hind Juma, and Katie Larkins each sharing inspiring stories of courage and recovery

Powered by purpose

The achievement was made possible by a coalition of forward-thinking partners, including Expo City Dubai, ASICS, FitRepublik, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Cheval Maison Expo City Dubai, Lovin Dubai, Dubai Ambulance, MedcareHospitals and Medical Centres, Pocari Sweat, MonViso, Value Vault, La Roche-Posay, Tesla, Kibsons, Gold Collagen, and Garmin. Their collective support helped elevate She Runs™ 2025 beyond sport into a movement of health, hope, and humanity.

Community in motion

An extraordinary network of running communities united under one purpose: Special Olympics, Paintbrush Art Community, British Mums, Ultimate Athletics, Kenyan Runners UAE, 5:30 Run, Pakistanis in Dubai, She Dares Run Club, Warriors Ladies Runners Club, Abu Dhabi Running Team, I Love Supersports, Dubai Athletics Cheer, BIA Warrior, Dubai Creek Striders, and Women in Law.

Six Community Champions: Sanjana Karia, Dr. Shefali Verma, Lisa Campbell, Ava Hall, Laila Labib, and Atiqa Asif Mir were honoured for inspiring new generations through their leadership across Dubai Active Industry Talks, Youth Programmes, and Studio Sessions.

Beyond the finish line

As one of the key highlight events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, She Runs™ 2025 continues to strengthen Dubai’s global reputation as a city that champions inclusion, wellness, and community. This Guinness World Records™ title is more than a status quo. It is a statement that when women move, society moves with them.