Abu Dhabi to activate variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan road

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) announced that it will implement a variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road starting October 27.

In a social media post, AD Mobility said the initiative aims to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety along one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest routes.

Under the system, speed limits displayed on digital signs may change depending on road and traffic conditions, including:

• Adverse weather such as rain, fog, or sandstorms
• Heavy congestion during peak hours
• Major events affecting traffic volume
• Roadworks or temporary lane closures

The agency urged motorists to comply with the displayed speed limits, emphasizing that real-time adjustments are intended to prevent accidents and reduce traffic congestion rather than restrict drivers unnecessarily.

