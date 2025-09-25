Uncategorized

PPO-UAE conference set to inspire and empower global Filipino professionals

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippine Professional Organization–UAE Chapter (PPO-UAE) is preparing to bring together Filipino professionals from across the UAE at its upcoming conference, “Global Filipino Professionals Beyond Borders,” scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai.

The event aims to gather Filipino professionals from various sectors to offer skills-building opportunities, provide insights from industry leaders and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

What to Expect

552593523 2055165261682981 113721093429014112 n

Participants can look forward to a full day of sessions and networking opportunities. A diverse lineup of speakers will discuss timely topics such as artificial intelligence, global finance, mental resilience, the future of work and the use of social media for professional growth.

The event will also bring together professionals from healthcare, finance, engineering, education, entrepreneurship and other fields, creating space for partnerships, mentorship and the exchange of ideas. In addition, PPO-UAE announced that free medical services will be available on-site for all attendees.

Details at a glance

Organized annually, the PPO-UAE Conference provides a platform for professional development and networking among the Filipino workforce in the UAE.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 38 1

Why are you so protective of the Discayas?” Lacson, Marcoleta clash during Blue Ribbon hearing

1 day ago
TFT Featured photo template 35 1

NBI recommends charges vs Villanueva, Estrada, Co, others over flood control scam

2 days ago
gonzales 1

A grieving mother proves: No dream is too big, no trial too heavy—now a top engineer making global impact

1 week ago
picpa

Global Filipino professionals beyond borders: Leading with purpose and global impact

2 weeks ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button