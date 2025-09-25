PPO-UAE conference set to inspire and empower global Filipino professionals

The Philippine Professional Organization–UAE Chapter (PPO-UAE) is preparing to bring together Filipino professionals from across the UAE at its upcoming conference, “Global Filipino Professionals Beyond Borders,” scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai.

The event aims to gather Filipino professionals from various sectors to offer skills-building opportunities, provide insights from industry leaders and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

What to Expect

Participants can look forward to a full day of sessions and networking opportunities. A diverse lineup of speakers will discuss timely topics such as artificial intelligence, global finance, mental resilience, the future of work and the use of social media for professional growth.

The event will also bring together professionals from healthcare, finance, engineering, education, entrepreneurship and other fields, creating space for partnerships, mentorship and the exchange of ideas. In addition, PPO-UAE announced that free medical services will be available on-site for all attendees.

Details at a glance

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 Venue: Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai

Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai Time: Starts at 8 a.m.

Starts at 8 a.m. Registration: https://picpadubai.org/2025-ppo-uae-conference/

Organized annually, the PPO-UAE Conference provides a platform for professional development and networking among the Filipino workforce in the UAE.