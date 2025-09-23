NBI recommends charges vs Villanueva, Estrada, Co, others over flood control scam

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of charges against Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy, and ex-Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that the recommended charges include indirect bribery and malversation of public funds.

He said the NBI acted following the affidavit of Alcantara, who implicated several lawmakers and officials in the supposed kickback scheme.

Remulla said the Department of Justice has coordinated with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), which has reportedly issued freeze orders on the bank accounts of those involved.

According to Alcantara and another former DPWH engineer, Brice Hernandez, lawmakers allegedly received kickbacks from flood control projects marked by corruption, “ghost” projects, and substandard construction.

The NBI’s recommendation covers six individuals, though Remulla noted the DOJ is still assessing the possible liability of Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana and his wife.

The recommended charges are anchored on violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), as well as provisions on indirect bribery and malversation under the Revised Penal Code.