23 injured in amusement ride accident in Saudi Arabia

At least 23 people were injured when an amusement ride malfunctioned and collapsed in Taif, southwest Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Footage circulating online showed the “360 Degrees” ride snapping mid-air, causing its carousel to fall several meters to the ground.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported that three of the injured sustained serious injuries.

According to state-controlled outlet Arab News, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, ordered the immediate closure of the resort while an investigation into the collapse takes place.

The incident comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand its entertainment sector as part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy.