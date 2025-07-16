Filipino youth dance group BKIDZZZ represents UAE at World Supremacy Battlegrounds 2025

Proudly standing as the only all-Filipino kids group of UAE residents, BKIDZZZ made its international debut this year at the World Supremacy Battlegrounds 2025 held in Dubai.

The dance group, composed of children aged 6 to 12, proudly represented the UAE in the Junior Division, competing against eight other participants from Australia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, and Africa at the championship.

Christy Angel Gelena, the same creative force behind We Are One UAE and Fuzion Movement, which are empowering expat youth through the arts, said: “Since 2024, BKIDZZZ has quickly earned recognition for its explosive performances, discipline, and passion. Their journey symbolizes not just the power of dance, but the heart, hustle, and heritage of the Filipino community in the UAE.”

Their track record includes championship titles from St. Mary’s Got Talent, and standout performances at BurJuman Rising Star, Kalayaan Main Stage, MOTB, and Seoul My Soul.

Representing the UAE at WSB 2025:

Zireh Athena G. Esquivel

Stephanie Jean P. De Guzman

Angela Jewel A. Omega

Austineth Jaustine L. Burgos

Celine Madison C. Matondo

Leianna Samara C. Julaton

Alexandria Melisse Apolinario

Raphaella Grey Roque Morata

Rhoven Azriel Vinuya

Chloe Tria Tagle

BKIDZZZ’ goal is to keep families connected and kids inspired—giving them a space to grow, dream and shine on world-class stages.