UNESCO lauds UAE’s leadership in global heritage preservation

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has praised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its leading role in preserving cultural and natural heritage at both national and international levels.

UNESCO President Simona-Mirela Miculescu described the UAE as a key partner and a global model for heritage conservation.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she commended the country for the recent inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

She said the listing reflects the UAE’s commitment to protecting shared human history and fostering intercultural dialogue.

“It’s inscription on the World Heritage List is a highly significant step, made possible by meticulous scientific work and long-term efforts by the UAE in collaboration with international experts, all in accordance with UNESCO’s rigorous standards,” Miculescu said.

The Faya site is considered significant for its connection to early human development and migration.

Miculescu also recognized the UAE’s efforts to link heritage preservation with sustainable development through investments in tourism and community involvement. She said the country demonstrates how heritage sites can drive both cultural and economic growth.

She reaffirmed UNESCO’s strong partnership with the UAE, citing the country’s contributions to cultural policy and international heritage initiatives. She concluded by expressing hope for continued cooperation and the future inscription of more UAE heritage sites.