Ejercito urges tighter rules on online gambling, citing greater threat than POGOS

Senator JV Ejercito has raised alarms over the increasing risks posed by online gambling, urging the government to implement stricter regulations. According to him, the danger now surpasses that of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos).

Ejercito highlighted the ease of access to gambling apps, which are often disguised as entertainment or gaming platforms, making them easily accessible even to minors. “Anyone can start gambling with just a single click,” he pointed out.

He expressed concern about the social consequences of online gambling, including broken families, growing debt, and mental health struggles—especially among young people.

The senator also suggested banning e-wallet services that facilitate online betting, saying these platforms make it easier for people to engage in gambling.

Unlike Pogos, which largely affect foreigners, Ejercito said online gambling is harming Filipinos directly—workers, parents, and youth—leading to what he calls a gradual decline in society.

