‘Tapat na serbisyo, sapat na benepisyo,’ UAE-based OFWs ask of new senators

With the official proclamation of the 12 newly elected senators from the May 2025 midterm polls by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the globe are once again placing their hopes on the country’s new leaders.

Migrant workers, particularly those in the UAE, have voiced their long-standing calls for better governance and stronger protection of their rights, as well as support for the families they’ve left behind in the Philippines.

Now, as the 20th Congress prepares to convene, all eyes are on this new batch of lawmakers, a mix of returning and first-time senators, who bring with them a range of promises and advocacies. OFWs and their families are watching closely, hoping these will soon be transformed into concrete policies and meaningful reforms.

What OFWs really want

Amid all the promises and platforms raised during the campaign period, many OFWs share a common plea: for elected officials to lead with transparency and genuine public service.

In a recent Tanong ng Bayan post, the prevailing sentiments highlighted a strong desire for a cleaner government, streamlined systems, and more efficient public services.

Key concerns included simplifying the process for returning workers, especially concerning the overseas employment certificate (OEC), which serves as an exit clearance for departing OFWs, as well as ensuring that government agencies uphold integrity and compassion in serving the Filipino people.

“Sana magtrabaho sila nang tama para sa mga mamamayang Pilipino,” an Abu Dhabi-based OFW said.

“Maging honest sila sa kanilang serbisyo,” another commenter wrote.

Ahmad Taurac, an admin clerk and Dubai-based OFW, also captured what many others have been echoing for years. First on the list: scrap the OEC, a document many view as an outdated burden. He also called for easier access to government assistance, discounted airfare for migrant workers, and livelihood support for those returning home.

“Bigyan ng kabuhayan ang mga OFW na umuwing walang ipon upang hindi na bumalik pa sa abroad,” he said, adding that the newly elected leaders should also push for their families welfare, such as providing health insurance coverage and free education for their children.

As the 2025 midterm elections end, let’s look back on how several senatorial candidates, now officially proclaimed senators, placed the rights and welfare of OFWs at the center of their platforms—commitments that were largely highlighted in public forums, media interviews, and campaign rallies.

Expanding health and social benefits

Senator-elect Erwin Tulfo wants to ensure that OFWs retire with dignity. He proposes a dedicated pension fund, separate from the Social Security System, where both the government and workers contribute. Tulfo highlighted the reality that many OFWs return home without savings and often depend on their children, underscoring the urgent need for long-term financial support.

Meanwhile, Senator-elect Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is pushing for stronger healthcare and social protection. He aims to expand PhilHealth insurance coverage for the migrant workers and improve government assistance for their urgent medical concerns through strategic partnerships with various host countries. Pangilinan also advocates for a comprehensive reintegration program to ease their transition back home after years abroad.

Strengthening support, policies

Millennial Senator-elect Camille Villar also promised a more responsive government for Filipino workers abroad. She plans to establish a dedicated hotline for legal aid and repatriation, while also pushing financial literacy programs for OFWs and their families. Building on her father Manny Villar’s legacy, she vows to continue initiatives like the “Sagip-OFW Helpline,” which she deemed helpful in repatriating thousands of distressed Filipinos abroad.

Sea-based OFWs were also given attention as Senator-elect Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has pledged to ensure better protection for seafarers. He noted that Filipino seafarers deserve access to affordable education and training, suggesting that the government should provide subsidies similar to those offered under the Free Tertiary Education Act.

Other newly elected senators have also voiced support for broader advocacies that could benefit not only OFWs but also their families, including affordable education, youth empowerment, law enforcement, government transparency, agriculture, and women’s rights.

Shared hopes

Now that these senators have been officially elected, OFWs from different parts of the world are hopeful that their promises won’t remain mere words. With millions of Filipino workers continuing to sacrifice and contribute to the nation’s economy from abroad, they look to the new Senate to take real, lasting action that reflects the value of every modern-day hero.