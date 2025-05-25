Abi Marquez wins global Food Blogger Award in Cannes, bags 3 more honors at Tellys

Filipino content creator Abi Marquez was named Food Blogger of the Year at the prestigious World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) held on May 23 in Cannes, France.

Abi celebrated her win by posting a selfie with her trophy on Facebook, writing, “OMG GUYS NANALO AKO!”

Before the event, she shared her excitement online, saying she was proud to represent the Philippines once more on the international stage. “I’m officially NOMINATED at the @wibaawards, happening tonight during the Cannes Film Festival 2025 🎥🏆. Bringing the heart of Filipino creativity and food to a global stage,” she wrote.

According to its official website, WIBA 2025 marks the seventh edition of the global awards program that honors influential voices and top personalities in social media.

Abi’s fans flooded her page with congratulatory messages, calling her “Lumpia Queen” and praising her for making Filipinos proud.

On the same day, Abi also announced she won three honors at the 46th Annual Telly Awards: Best Online Series for her TikTok content, the Food & Beverage category for her Mabuhay World Campaign, and a Social Video award for her viral vlog “Gordon Ramsay Doesn’t Like My Beef Wellington.”

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, recognizes outstanding video and television work across all platforms, receiving over 13,000 entries from across the globe each year.