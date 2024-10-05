Anne Hathaway confirms ‘the princess diaries 3’ is in the works

American actress Anne Hathaway has officially announced that “The Princess Diaries 3” is happening, delighting fans of the beloved franchise two decades after the sequel’s release.

Hathaway made the exciting reveal by posting a video on social media. The video featured clips from the first two films, including iconic moments of her younger self and English actress Julie Andrews, who plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia, with the memorable line, “Shut up!”

“Miracles happen. Back to Genovia,” Hathaway captioned the video, tagging Disney, her production company Somewhere Pictures, and director Adele Lim.

“The fairy tale continues.” Adele Lim, known for her work on the 2018 romantic-comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” is set to direct the highly anticipated third installment.

However, no additional details about the film have been released yet. The original film, “The Princess Diaries,” follows Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), an ordinary teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. It became an instant hit when it premiered in 2001, followed by the sequel “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” in 2004.

Fans can now look forward to another magical return to Genovia with Hathaway reprising her role as Princess Mia.