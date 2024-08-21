Al Zeyoudi graces event marking 50th year of UAE-PH diplomatic ties

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, attended a reception hosted by Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, ambassador of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Philippines bilateral relations.

Also present during the celebration, which was held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, was Abdul Aziz Al Neyadi, director of East Asia and Pacific Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior UAE officials, members of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, and members of the Filipino community.

Ambassador Ver commended the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and the UAE-PH’s diplomatic relations. He reiterated that the Philippines is keen to further boost its cooperation with the UAE in all respects, and highlighted the many successes achieved by the UAE in different sectors.