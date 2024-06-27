Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have same fingerprints—Hontiveros

The National Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the fingerprints of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo matched with Guo Hua Ping, Senator Risa Hontiveros said.

This shows that the Mayor and the Chinese-passport holder have the same identity, Hontiveros said in a statement released to the press.

“This confirms what I have suspected all along. Pekeng Pilipino si Mayor Alice — or should I say, Guo Hua Ping. She is a Chinese national masquerading as Filipino citizen to facilitate crimes being committed by POGO,” Hontiveros said.

Mayor Alice, walang sikretong hindi nabubunyag. Indeed, the NBI has confirmed that the fingerprints of Mayor Alice Guo & Guo Hua Ping match. Ibig sabihin, they are the fingerprints of one & the same person. pic.twitter.com/4CvHu5p8LP — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) June 27, 2024

The NBI compared the fingerprints of Guo with Guo Hua Ping following Hontiveros’ letter requesting to examine the background of the suspended mayor who is under suspicion for being a Chinese national.

“Napakalaking insulto ito sa mga botante ng Bamban, sa mga institusyon ng ating gubyerno, at sa bawat mamamayang Pilipino. Ito na ang pinakamabigat na kadahilanan para palayasin na sa pwesto si ‘Mayor Alice,'” Hontiveros said.

The senator also called on the Office of the Solicitor General to file a quo warranto case against Guo.

“Dapat mapanagot siya sa lahat ng krimen na ginawa niya at ng kanyang POGO hub,” Hontiveros said.