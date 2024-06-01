Cebu Pacific recognized among the top 25 low-cost carriers 2024

Cebu Pacific (CEB) makes it to the top 25 low-cost carriers for 2024, according to Airlineratings.com.

Airline Ratings, an airline safety and product rating platform, used 12 key factors to rank the 25 airlines.

This is not the only time Cebu Pacific was recognized for its affordability. In 2023, the US-based publication World Economic Magazine hailed CEB as the Best Low-Cost Airline Brand in the Philippines in that year.

The same publication also recognized the airline as the Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the Philippines for 2023.

Cebu Pacific commenced its services in March 1996, initially focusing on domestic operations before expanding internationally in November 2001. Presently, it serves 64 tourist and business destinations across Asia and operates a fleet of 84 Airbus aircraft.

Furthermore, Cebu Pacific holds the distinction of being the pioneer among local airlines in the Philippines to introduce e-ticketing, prepaid excess baggage, and seat selection services.