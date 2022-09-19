Top 4 hotels in Abu Dhabi where Westlife fans can get special rates alongside Abu Dhabi concert tickets this September

A few weeks remain before fans from all over the UAE get to enjoy one of this generation’s most successful boybands – Westlife!

To make this concert weekend more special for attendees, Etihad Arena has prepared several tie-ups with nearby hotels so that concertgoers can relax and unwind after an exhilarating night.

Here are your top hotel options that you can book alongside your tickets:

Park Inn by Radisson. The Park Inn by Radisson Hotel on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is around 20 minutes from the city center and is within walking distance of Yas Beach. Starts at AED385.5

Radisson Blu. Enjoy Arabian island life by taking a plunge in crystal-clear water; relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Room rates start at AED435.5

W Hotel Abu Dhabi. This hotel is a luxury playground spanning two towers in the center of Yas Island, displaying the finest of Abu Dhabi’s history, legacy, and culture. Room rates begin from AED960.5

Hilton Hotel. Enjoy complimentary admission to Café del Mar Abu Dhabi and Yas Island Theme Park tickets as part of your stay, and cool down at their outdoor pool, splash pad, and club. Starts at AED1,265.5

For the first time since 2019, Live Nation invites one of the world’s most renowned boybands back to the UAE to perform some of their remarkable catalog of chart-topping hits. The event will take place in Yas Island’s gorgeous Yas Bay Waterfront neighborhood’s famed Etihad Arena, and it promises to be a showcase of breathtaking, flawless vocals as one of the world’s best-selling boy bands takes the stage.

The band will play Wild Dreams, their 18th studio album, which was released in 2021, as well as several well-known classics. The most recent album, inspired by contemporary events, was produced over an 18-month period and is a statement that symbolizes the atmosphere of the moment. It has introspective moments and is about new beginnings, optimism, and looking forward.

Limited tickets available

Filipino fans are advised to book tickets early, as there are only a limited number of tickets available for this one-night-only concert!

Don’t miss your chance to see Westlife at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, this September 29th.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae

For more information visit www.livenation.me.