Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial in pregnant women

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have started the clinical trial of their developed COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women. The trial involves expectant mothers from the United States.

In a report on Reuters, the vaccine makers said that they are planning to conduct the trial to 4,000 pregnant women.

Participants from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom will be included in the trial.

Women over 18 and who are 24 to 34 weeks into their pregnancy will be eligible. The first doses will be administered in the US.

Some of the participants will get real shots while the others will receive a placebo.

They won’t know which kind they received until after giving birth. At that point, women who got the placebo will be offered the vaccine.