Uncategorized

Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial in pregnant women

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 8 hours ago

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have started the clinical trial of their developed COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women. The trial involves expectant mothers from the United States.

In a report on Reuters, the vaccine makers said that they are planning to conduct the trial to 4,000 pregnant women.

Participants from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom will be included in the trial.

Women over 18 and who are 24 to 34 weeks into their pregnancy will be eligible. The first doses will be administered in the US.

Some of the participants will get real shots while the others will receive a placebo.

They won’t know which kind they received until after giving birth. At that point, women who got the placebo will be offered the vaccine.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: Filipino-American engineer part of successful NASA Mars mission

LOOK: Filipino-American engineer part of successful NASA Mars mission

2 hours ago
Photo of UAE announces 3,140 new COVID-19 cases

UAE announces 3,140 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: MRT-7 now 54% complete, set to open in December 2022

LOOK: MRT-7 now 54% complete, set to open in December 2022

3 hours ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay spends road trip with Ellen Adarna, son

Derek Ramsay spends road trip with Ellen Adarna, son

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close