Derek Ramsay spends road trip with Ellen Adarna, son

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Actor Derek Ramsay has spent another day with Ellen Adarna and her son amid speculations on their newfound friendship and brewing romance.

The two were also spotted in workout sessions together and a series of out-of-town trips.

On February 19, Derek shared on his Instagram stories together with Ellen’s son Elias Modesto with John Lloyd Cruz.

Derek wrote the caption “road trip”, but he did not provide any other information on the said travel.

The two were seen wearing the same shirt color during the trip.

Derek has also been constantly commenting on Ellen’s Instagram posts. One netizen defended the two from bashing.

“Kung si Derek Ramsay lang naman ang mambola why not?” the netizen wrote.

Ellen agreed with the comment saying: “Di ba nagpapabola nga tayo minsan sa pangit eh… Dito nalang tayo sa gwapo di pa masyadong lugi.”

The two started bonding during a New Year’s event.

Derek recently broke up with Kapuso actress Andrea Torres while Adarna is co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz.

