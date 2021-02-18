Uncategorized

Batangas continues evacuation near Taal Volcano danger zone

The local government of Batangas continues to prepare its residents amid the threat of Taal Volcano.

Residents living near the permanent danger zone are being urged to evacuate while the volcano island has been declared off-limits.

Evacuees will be brought to the nearby provinces of Cavite and Laguna to make sure health standards will be followed.

Around 2,000 residents of Taal Volcano island evacuated the area on Tuesday following the increased activities within the volcano.

“No one will be allowed to sail without registration. They are also required to log out upon their return in the afternoon. They now have limited activities,” Batangas disaster official Lito Castro said in an interview.

The volcano is still under Alert Level No.1 or abnormal status.

“Those evacuees were there on the island because they were maintaining their fish cages. They only stay there for two or three days, then they again return to the town proper,” Castro said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, in its bulletin on Wednesday, said at least 69 earthquakes, lasting for one to five minutes, had been recorded in Taal in the past 24 hours.

