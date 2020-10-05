Uncategorized

Dubai pilot, 25 guests fined for overcrowded yacht party

Dubai Police ordered a pilot to pay AED10,000 in penalty for organizing a yacht party which violated coronavirus safety protocols.

The police force announced on Twitter that the pilot hosted 25 guests without wearing face masks and social distancing was not observed.

Attendees or guests will also face a fine of AED5,000 each for joining the event.

The police reminded the public against mass gatherings and the importance of following COVID-19 safety measures.

In September, authorities also fined celebrities for organizing parties without observing COVID-19 protocols.

There is also an ongoing daily inspection on establishments and businesses to make sure they are complying with the minimum health standards against the coronavirus.

Image for illustrative purposes only (Photo by Lisa Larsen from Pixabay)

