Dubai residents, sponsors with 10-year residency compliance get special privileges

Dubai residents and sponsors without any residency violations for the past 10 years will be eligible for special privileges starting November 1, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced.

This is part of GDRFA’s initiative, “Ideal Face,” recognizing both expatriates and UAE nationals for their adherence to residency regulations.

“The ‘Ideal Face’ is an initiative launched by the GDRFA, aimed at thanking and appreciating all individuals whether they are citizens, residents, or visitors, who comply with residency laws, contributing to the enhancement of community safety and stability,” GDRFA Dubai said in a social media post.

“The initiative also aims to encourage all members of society to pledge to continue adhering to the residency laws in Dubai, to be the ‘Ideal Face’ that represents the UAE in its finest form,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by إقامة دبي | GDRFA Dubai (@gdrfadubai)

Eligible residents include UAE citizens and foreign residents with 10-year residency in Dubai. This includes sponsors who have clean visa records, as well as their dependents.

The benefits include priority call service and service lanes at Amer Centres, a digital appreciation certificate, and a home service for visa and immigration needs of senior citizens.

To qualify, applicants must submit an obligation certificate via the GDRFA Dubai website. Once immigration officials verify the submission and confirm eligibility, residents will receive a digital certificate.