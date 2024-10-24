UAE NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai residents, sponsors with 10-year residency compliance get special privileges

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin8 mins ago

Dubai residents and sponsors without any residency violations for the past 10 years will be eligible for special privileges starting November 1, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced.

This is part of GDRFA’s initiative, “Ideal Face,” recognizing both expatriates and UAE nationals for their adherence to residency regulations.

“The ‘Ideal Face’ is an initiative launched by the GDRFA, aimed at thanking and appreciating all individuals whether they are citizens, residents, or visitors, who comply with residency laws, contributing to the enhancement of community safety and stability,” GDRFA Dubai said in a social media post.

“The initiative also aims to encourage all members of society to pledge to continue adhering to the residency laws in Dubai, to be the ‘Ideal Face’ that represents the UAE in its finest form,” it added.

Eligible residents include UAE citizens and foreign residents with 10-year residency in Dubai. This includes sponsors who have clean visa records, as well as their dependents.

The benefits include priority call service and service lanes at Amer Centres, a digital appreciation certificate, and a home service for visa and immigration needs of senior citizens.

To qualify, applicants must submit an obligation certificate via the GDRFA Dubai website. Once immigration officials verify the submission and confirm eligibility, residents will receive a digital certificate.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin8 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

DOST PAGASA 1

PAGASA: Potential new tropical depression may develop after Bagyong Kristine

4 hours ago
hug limit

New Zealand airport implements 3-minute farewell hug limit

5 hours ago
DP world

Fleetwood the star guest at launch of new-look DP World Tour Play-Offs

6 hours ago
Courtesy Kate Cassidy IG

Kate Cassidy pays emotional tribute to late boyfriend Liam Payne, reveals their future plans

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button