DSF Al Rigga Night Market reopens as winter draws near

The biggest and busiest night market in Dubai has officially reopened as the winter season nears!

Starting October 12, those looking for a place to unwind — especially in an atmosphere filled with delicious food, bustling bazaars, and live performances — can visit the DSF Al Rigga Night Market.

During its grand opening, Frel Villaflor, founder and CEO of G&M Events Management, the official organizer of DSF Al Rigga Market, took the opportunity to thank the Filipino community for attending and supporting one of the go-to winter places in Dubai as it marks its fifth year.

“This event’s main objective is to create a marketplace or destination for residents and visitors to shop, dine, relax, and play while enjoying the weather,” Villaflor said.

Aside from being a lively space where families and friends can come together, Villaflor also acknowledged the night market as an avenue to create job opportunities and offer affordable products.

“This also helps small entrepreneurs to start their business and employ a lot of people, and at the same time, comply with the demand of affordable, all-in-one family-friendly place to go,” he added.

Al Rigga Night Market, where 80% of its offerings are Filipino food and products, is recognized by Dubai Tourism under the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The night market’s grand opening was also attended by special guests including Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office, John Rio Bautista; Vice Consul Jim Jimeno; and Consul General Marford M. Angeles.

As winter sets in, be sure to immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of the DSF Al Rigga Night Market!