Sheikh Rashid Road’s newest two-lane bridge is now open — Dubai RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of its Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project’s second bridge that will accommodate traffic from the intersection of Al Mina Street and Sheikh Rashid Road heading toward Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

According to the RTA, this new bridge, measuring 605 meters in length and featuring two lanes, is part of RTA’s Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project’s fourth phase. With a capacity to handle 3,200 vehicles per hour, the bridge is a vital addition to the ongoing improvements aimed at enhancing traffic flow in the area.

The fourth phase of the project includes the construction of four bridges, totaling approximately 3.1 kilometers, and is expected to support a combined capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes, RTA said.

The Authority added that the three-lane first bridge, opened in December 2024, has already improved traffic dynamics by facilitating smoother movement from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to Al Mina Street and Al Saqr Intersection.

Moreover, the RTA plans to complete additional bridges by mid-2025, further enhancing connectivity. Among these, one bridge will serve traffic from Al Mina Street to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, while another will link Al Mina Street to Al Wasl Road.

By the third quarter of the year, a two-lane bridge is also set for completion, facilitating traffic from Jumeirah Street towards Al Mina Street and the Al Saqr Intersection.

The new structures will not only improve vehicular access but also include developments such as road enhancements, pedestrian crossings, and modern traffic management systems.

The Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project spans 13 kilometers extending along Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street. It involves the development of 15 intersections, serving the areas of Deira and Bur Dubai, including the Dubai Islands, Deira Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid development projects.

The RTA expects that by 2030, travel times will be significantly reduced from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes, leading to an estimated AED 45 billion in savings over two decades due to decreased travel times.

Overall, the project aims to boost road capacity and ensure safer traffic conditions for the estimated one million residents benefiting from these infrastructural improvements, the RTA concluded.