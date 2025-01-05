RTA to construct 16.5 kilometers of internal roads in Al Awir 1, Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a significant internal roads project in Al Awir 1, Dubai, aimed at enhancing accessibility for residents.

Extending 16.5 kilometers, the project includes an additional lane to Emirates Road, reaching from Al Awir 1 entrance to the emirate of Sharjah. This, according to the RTA, will increase the road capacity by 16% and enhance traffic flow.

In line with the leadership direction to enhance infrastructure in residential areas to support Dubai’s urban and demographic growth while promoting residents’ well-being and happiness, #RTA is undertaking a project to construct 16.5 km of internal roads in Al Awir 1.

“The implementation of the project comes within the framework of the RTA’s keenness to develop the basic infrastructure of the road network, lighting and rainwater drainage in residential areas to meet the increasing traffic congestion, improve the smooth flow of traffic and raise the level of traffic safety,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA. He noted that Al Awir 1 is one of the large residential areas, comprising villas, residential complexes, mosques, and service buildings.

He also explained that 5 km of internal roads will be built in the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, along with 7.5 km of road linking Emirates Road to Al Awir 1, and an additional 4-km lane from the Al Awir 1 entrance to Sharjah. This will improve the capacity of the area’s entrances from 1,500 vehicles per hour to 3,000 vehicles per hour, effectively doubling the capacity.

The RTA is also working on projects in Al Warqa, Nad Hessa, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3.

These projects involve creating new entrances and exits, upgrading existing roads, and implementing traffic signal-controlled intersections to alleviate congestion.