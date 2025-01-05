Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

RTA to construct 16.5 kilometers of internal roads in Al Awir 1, Dubai

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 mins ago

Photo courtesy: RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a significant internal roads project in Al Awir 1, Dubai, aimed at enhancing accessibility for residents.

Extending 16.5 kilometers, the project includes an additional lane to Emirates Road, reaching from Al Awir 1 entrance to the emirate of Sharjah. This, according to the RTA, will increase the road capacity by 16% and enhance traffic flow.

“The implementation of the project comes within the framework of the RTA’s keenness to develop the basic infrastructure of the road network, lighting and rainwater drainage in residential areas to meet the increasing traffic congestion, improve the smooth flow of traffic and raise the level of traffic safety,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA. He noted that Al Awir 1 is one of the large residential areas, comprising villas, residential complexes, mosques, and service buildings.

He also explained that 5 km of internal roads will be built in the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, along with 7.5 km of road linking Emirates Road to Al Awir 1, and an additional 4-km lane from the Al Awir 1 entrance to Sharjah. This will improve the capacity of the area’s entrances from 1,500 vehicles per hour to 3,000 vehicles per hour, effectively doubling the capacity.

The RTA is also working on projects in Al Warqa, Nad Hessa, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3.

These projects involve creating new entrances and exits, upgrading existing roads, and implementing traffic signal-controlled intersections to alleviate congestion.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado2 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

iStock 902497530

UAE motorists urged: Stay safe while driving on a rainy weather

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 05T155040.657

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ in Dubai

2 hours ago
KELA Template 9

Two new bridges in Abu Dhabi to ease traffic flow; reduce peak-hour congestion by 80%

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 01 05 at 2.47.54 PM

Bagong taon ay magbagong-buhay: Make 2025 your best year yet

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button