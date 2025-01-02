DOT welcomes Japan’s lowering of travel advisory in parts of Mindanao

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has welcomed the Japanese government’s decision to lower its travel advisory for several regions in Mindanao, a move that is expected to positively impact the country’s tourism industry.

In a statement, the DOT expressed optimism that Tokyo’s decision will boost local tourism, particularly in terms of increasing tourism revenue and generating livelihoods in tourism-related industries.

“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for this downgrading of the travel advisory in parts of Mindanao. This is a significant move that attests to the improved safety and security in the region as an aim to bolster tourism not only in the usual destinations but most importantly, in the emerging and lesser-known ones. This is also a fulfillment of the formal pact we had with the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government when Zamboanga City bore witness to the first-ever Mindanao Tourism Convergence last year which aims to promote the region as a peaceful and viable destination both for domestic and international travelers,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

The Davao region, which includes Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental, has been downgraded from Level 2 to Level 1. These areas now join Davao City, Tagum City, Samal, Mati, and Digos, which are all also classified under Level 1.

The Province of Misamis Oriental was downgraded from Level 2 to Level 1. Cagayan de Oro City, Jasaan, Villanueva, and Tagoloan remain at Level 1.

In the Caraga region, Surigao City, a component city of the provincial capital, has been moved from Level 2 to Level 1, joining the Siargao Islands at Level 1.

Meanwhile, in the Soccsksargen region, the eastern part of Sarangani Province, which includes Malungon, Alabel, Malapatan, and Glan, was downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2.

Travel Advisory Levels:

Level 1: Exercise normal safety precautions.

Level 2: Refrain from non-essential travel.

Level 3: Avoid all travel.

As of December 28, 2024, Japan ranks as the third-largest source of foreign visitors to the Philippines, with 378,935 Japanese nationals visiting the country.

“Allowing foreigners to visit Mindanao likewise clearly manifests that the current administration promotes an inclusive environment that fosters equal growth and opportunities for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. With this move from Japan, we wish that other nations will follow suit as the Philippines offers so much more than our sun and beach destinations. The milestones we have achieved this year are a product of our hard work, and the arrivals of foreign guests mean jobs and livelihoods for our people. The DOT wishes to replicate, if not, surpass, those figures,” Frasco noted.