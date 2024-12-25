nol card now accepted for e-scooter payments

Electric scooter users can now pay for the service with their nol cards, thanks to the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) latest initiative that introduces the nol card as an additional option for e-scooter riders, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

#RTA has expanded its payment solutions for electric scooter users by introducing nol Card as an additional payment option. This service is now available for scooters operated by RTA-accredited providers throughout #Dubai. This initiative is part of RTA’s improvement strategy and… — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 24, 2024

According to Salahuddin Al Marzooqi, Director of Automated Collection Systems at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Sector, the nol card — which is already widely accepted for public transport in the emirate — has now been added as a fare payment method for RTA-accredited electric scooter providers in various areas across Dubai, particularly near public transport stations.

“This step aims to achieve the RTA’s vision of optimally implementing the first and last mile policy by providing the best facilities that contribute to the integration of public transport with flexible means of transport by adding an easy payment method such as the Nol card,” Al Marzooqi said.

He added that nol card has been integrated as a new payment method on all authorized electric scooter operator apps, offering packages that can be availed of hourly, daily, or monthly.

The RTA has also upgraded the nol system from a traditional card-based ticketing system to a modern account-based system. This move aims to enhance the technologies used in payment systems, improve operational efficiency, and maximize the utilization of data generated by the system to customize services and products to better meet customer needs.

With the new system, RTA said that several innovative features will be available, including trip planning, booking, and pre-payment through smart channels.