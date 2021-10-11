Cebu Pacific celebrates 8 years of Manila-Dubai with 10.10 Seat Sale

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, celebrates its eighth anniversary of flying between Dubai to Manila by launching a 10.10 seat sale, offering one-way base fare for as low as AED1.

Filipinos and UAE residents may now start planning their vacation to the Philippines with the 10.10 trademark Dubai-Manila airfare deal, available from October 10 to 15, for travel between June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022. Travelers may also book Manila to Dubai for as low as P1 base fare until October 14.

“We are thrilled to share this important eight -year milestone with everyone who continues to make us their airline of choice. Since Cebu Pacific first took to the skies of Dubai in 2013, which also marked its first low-cost, long-haul flight, our aim has always been the same—to provide safe, accessible and affordable travel for everyone. As we continue our Manila-Dubai-Manila journey, we hope that we can cater to more Filipinos in the country and overseas,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

Passengers may book and view their flights through the airline’s website www.cebupacificair.com.

Travelling to the UAE has also been made easier more than ever as its government recently began processing applications for a 5-year multiple entry visa for all nationalities including Filipinos, through self-sponsorship. They can remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

Passengers may refer to the list of travel requirements here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders.

They are advised to update their contact details via http://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates. Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to check the safety protocols and frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the CEB website: http://bit.ly/CEBFaqs

In addition to its trademark seat sales, CEB also continues to offer the most flexible options with unlimited rebooking available for travellers, following the permanent removal of change fees in March 2021.

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines covering 32 destinations, on top of its nine (9) international destinations. Its 74-strong fleet, one of the youngest in the world, includes two (2) dedicated ATR freighters and one (1) A330 freighter.