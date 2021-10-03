TFT ReachTravel

Emirates to operate special commercial flights from Dubai-Manila this October – here are the schedules

Emirates has announced it will operate special commercial flights in October, to provide additional capacity for Filipino citizens from Dubai to Manila, who meet eligibility requirements. The airline will be operating “Bayanihan” flights on EK332 on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Emirates has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu to all eligible travellers who are eligible however capacity restrictions apply, until further notice, as mandated by the authorities in the Philippines. The special flights provide additional opportunities to secure bookings. Customers in the UAE can contact +9714 274 9199 to book tickets on special flights.

Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:

• A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine.
• Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).

With the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities, which took effect in September, the airline has resumed daily services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book. From October 9 to 30, Emirates will operate eight flights weekly to and from Manila, with an additional flight on Saturdays, operating as EK334 and EK335.

Passengers can book tickets on www.emirates.com/ph, Emirates mobile app, via Emirates sales offices or preferred travel agents.

For more details on entry protocols and requirements to destinations in the Philippines, customers are encouraged to check the travel requirements page on emirates.com/ph.

