Cebu Pacific further enhances self-service options through Manage Booking portal

The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), continues to add self-service features to its online Manage Booking portal, to make the journey more convenient for travelers. Passengers can now easily update their information, including name, birthday, nationality and salutations through cebupacificair.com.

“We have been enhancing our contactless experience and accelerating our digital initiatives because these provide quicker and safer options for our passengers. Our customers remain at the heart of our business, so you can expect more enhancements from us that further support and enable a self-service journey for everyone,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

Requests to correct misspelled names and other details are often raised through the airline’s call center and chat support. This added feature will ensure an improved customer experience, with faster resolution of their concerns.

Correction on Passenger’s Name

CEB passengers will be able to make corrections to their first or last name within 24 hours from the time the booking is made, as long as they have not yet checked in for the flight. This does not make bookings transferrable, but having this feature enables guests to easily correct details on their own, making the whole experience hassle-free.

Corrections on Birthdate, Nationality, and Salutations

Similarly, information such as birthdate, nationality, and salutations may also be corrected one time, at no cost. These may be updated until two (2) hours before scheduled time of departure, prior to checking in for the flight.

In cases of change of birth year resulting to an upgrade in passenger classification, such as infant to child or child to adult, corresponding fees may be paid online as well.

Special Cases

For information that need to be updated due to legal reasons, such as change in civil status, guests will only be required to submit documents supporting such for manual processing of our agents. Requests may be submitted through https://bit.ly/CEBrequest

Update Contact Information

Apart from the above, passengers may also update their contact information and addresses multiple times as necessary, provided that they have not yet checked-in for their flights.

All the above can be modified easily through https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight Fill out necessary details on the Manage Booking page, then select which flight you’d want to modify. Click on “Update Guest Details” and choose which item you need to update, and click continue until done.

Meanwhile, for more information on Contactless Flight Guidelines, increased safety measures, network, travel document requirements, FAQs and the like, visit https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders.

In addition, the airline has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.