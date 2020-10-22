Dubai-Manila seat sale for as low as AED200 ahead of yuletide season with Cebu Pacific‘s ‘Juan Love’ campaign

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, continues its ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced “one love”) campaign that aims to promote Philippine tourism as it announces Dubai–Manila flights for as low as AED200 one-way base fare – perfect for that much-awaited travel during yuletide season.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can now easily plan their holiday vacation to the Philippines with this promo, available from October 22 to 25, for travel between November 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

In addition, the airline has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The expanded frequency and the seat-sale promo coincide with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ campaign, an online initiative unveiled by CEB to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destination – showcasing the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for.

The airline earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers to give them peace of mind in booking flights during this period. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to fare difference if a new date is beyond three months. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during this sale.

CEB also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures as part of its multi-layered approach to safety of all passengers and personnel. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.