Philippines’ largest carrier Cebu Pacific celebrates UAE’s new 5-year tourist visa with Crazy Seat Sale

Thousands of residents near the Taal Volcano's 'danger zone' have been evacuated Sunday evening as the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in cooperation with the local government, aids residents to get to safety. Here's the...
Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects
Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...
LOOK: Hotline for OFWs with families in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna affected by Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in Amman, Jordan has released an advisory for OFWs around the world with relatives in Batangas, Cavite or Laguna who might be affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. OFWs can contact the following numbers that lead to the Region 4A Office of...
BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work
Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, hails the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visas for all nationalities, including Filipinos. This more relaxed visa policy makes it easier for the significant Filipino community in the UAE to bring their families and loved ones to the country more frequently.
On the back of this development, CEB further boosts its commitment to make air travel accessible to everyone, particularly the significant Filipino community in Dubai with its trademark crazy seat sale on January 15, 2020.
More details on the sale will be rolled out soon on CEB’s official social media pages. Travel deal-hunters will be able to plan their holidays as well as take advantage of these exciting promotional offerings.
CEB launched its first long-haul services with direct flights between Manila and Dubai in 2013, in the mission of serving the over one million Filipinos in Dubai. Its “no-frills flying” model has propelled it to become the preferred carrier of overseas Filipinos. CEB’s affordable flights encourage to come home more often, or invite family to visit them, stretching each hard-earned pesos.
Passengers looking for the best travel deals can stay updated by subscribing to the Cebu Pacific newsletter. Sign up on https://www.cebupacificair.com/pages/sign-up-newsletter to get the latest information on CEB’s airfare deals, travel promotions, destinations and more.
Passengers can book seats on sale, and lowest year-round fares through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.
Jobs
- Medical Vacancies
Dec 25, 2019
- HR Administrator (UAE)
Dec 25, 2019
- Elementary Math Teacher
Dec 25, 2019
- IT Support
Dec 25, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved