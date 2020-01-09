When in Baku: Don’t miss out on the Icheri Sheher

A man from Africa was nabbed by authorities attempting to bring rough diamonds in Dubai. But while other smugglers would go the extra mile concealing their contrabands, this one did it the simplest way he could: swallow them. The Federal Customs Authority, Sharjah...
DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen...
Saudi resident convicted of murder executed
Saudi authorities executed a local man after he was convicted of killing another Saudi during a fight in the Gulf Kingdom. Ali Al Ghamdi was executed in the Southern Almakhwa city after he was found guilty of shooting and killing Saad Al Omari. Newspapers said Ghamdi...
Boy takes mum to court for hitting him with shoe
A teenage boy took his mother to court to complain that she hit him with her shoe because he disobeyed her. But the judge was quick in acquitting the mother. Newspapers said a defence lawyer appointed by court dismissed the boy’s claims and asked the judge to reject...
Almost every old city has its walled inner center from which everything grew and expanded over time – Chiang Mai in Thailand; Tbilisi in Georgia; Marrakesh in Morocco, and of course, Manila’s Intramuros.
Adding to this long list is Baku’s Icheri Sheher in Azerbaijan. Icheri Sheher is Azerbaijani for “inner city,” and is believed to have been constructed in the 7th century with completion around the 12th.
Icheri Sheher is Azaerbaijan’s major attraction, having been declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000.
A walk inside the walled city easily brings you back to medieval times, with its cobble stone streets, alleyways, minarets and watch towers.
Azerbaijan is about three hours away from UAE by plane. The local currency, the Azerbaijan manat is equal to Dh2.16 dirhams, not to worry because the place is not pricey – except, of course, at high-end fine dining restaurants, duh!
And it doesn’t snow there – just a breezy chill averaging at 5 Celsius at nighttime.
Azerbaijan is some three hours away from the UAE by plane. Visa on arrival fee is the equivalent of almost Dh100. Taxi fare from airport to the city center is approximately Dh45.
