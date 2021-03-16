Dubai shuts down company after duping investors out of AED37,000 ‘fee’ for UAE citizenship

The Dubai Economy has ordered the permanent closure of a company that promised rich foreign investors of UAE citizenship if they would pay $10,000 or approximately AED37,000 processing fee.

“The service offered was not only unauthorized but also in contravention of the recent amendment as to the UAE Citizenship Law, which did not specify any fee or process for obtaining naturalization,” Dubai Economy said on Monday.

The company claimed that to be eligible, the applicants’ net worth must be AED100 million or more.

It can be recalled that the UAE Cabinet has announced in January that a select group of investors and professionals can now be granted Emirati citizenship. However, aside from meeting certain criteria, approval can only be granted by the UAE Cabinet or the rulers of each emirate.

The Dubai Economy reminded UAE residents and investors to steer clear of such fraudulent practices and warned that stern action will be taken against any commercial establishment that transgresses its authority.

Suspected immigration fraud can be reported by using the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600 54 5555 or via Consumerrights.ae.