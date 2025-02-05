VP Sara Duterte gets impeached by House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte today, February 5.

A total of 153 congressmen signed the impeachment complaint against Duterte on the last day of the House’s session.

Only a third of the House, or 101 signatures, is required for the complaint to be endorsed to the Senate, where the vice president will face trial.

Three impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte, citing allegations of misuse of public funds, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

The first complaint, led by Akbayan Party-List Representative Perci Cendaña, alleged that Duterte failed to account for P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2022.