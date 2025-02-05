Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTop Stories

VP Sara Duterte gets impeached by House of Representatives

Jennibeth Reforsado

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte today, February 5.

A total of 153 congressmen signed the impeachment complaint against Duterte on the last day of the House’s session.

Only a third of the House, or 101 signatures, is required for the complaint to be endorsed to the Senate, where the vice president will face trial.

Three impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte, citing allegations of misuse of public funds, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

The first complaint, led by Akbayan Party-List Representative Perci Cendaña, alleged that Duterte failed to account for P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2022.

The second complaint was lodged by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), which highlights the alleged misuse of these confidential funds.

Meanwhile, the third complaint, which was submitted by a coalition comprising Catholic priests, civil society leaders, and lawyers, broadens the scope of the allegations to include plunder, malversation, bribery, and graft and corruption.

According to House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, his office has not yet received the fourth complaint, which would build on the three prior ones.

He explained that if the complaint is filed by more than a third of the House members, it would be presented on the House floor and, if approved, immediately transmitted to the Senate. “If it proceeds, VP Duterte will be impeached and will face a Senate trial,” Velasco said.

