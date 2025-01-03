Marcos removes VP Sara Duterte from National Security Council

President Bongbong Marcos has removed Vice President Sara Duterte from the National Security Council (NSC).

Executive Order No. 81, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, was issued to remove Duterte and all former presidents from the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on policies affecting national security.

Bersamin told reporters that the Vice President is not considered relevant to the responsibilities of NSC members and that the president can add advisers as needed. This move aims to “reorganize and streamline” the council’s membership, he said.

With the new Executive Order, the NSC members will now consist of:

* President as Chairperson;

* Senate President;

* Speaker of the House of Representatives;

* Senate President Pro-Tempore;

* Three Deputy Speakers to be designated by the Speaker;

* Majority Floor Leader of the Senate;

* Majority Floor Leader of the House;

* Minority Floor Leader of the Senate;

* Minority Floor Leader of the House;

* Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations;

* Chairperson, Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation;

* Chairperson, Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs;

* Chairperson, House Committee on Foreign Affairs;

* Chairperson, House Committee on National Defense and Security;

* Chairperson, House Committee on Public Order and Safety;

* Executive Secretary;

* National Security Adviser;

* Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs;

* Secretary, Department of Justice;

* Secretary, Department of National Defense;

* Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government;

* Secretary, Department of Labor and Employment;

* Chief Presidential Legal Counsel;

* Secretary, Presidential Communications Office;

* Head, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office; and

* Such other government officials and private citizens as the President may appoint or designate from time to time.

Meanwhile, NSC’s executive committee will now be composed of:

* President as Chairperson;

* Executive Secretary;

* Senate President or his representative;

* Speaker of the House of Representatives or his representative; e. National Security Adviser;

* Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs;

* Secretary, Department of Justice;

* Secretary, Department of National Defense;

* Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government; and

* Such other members or advisers as the President may designate from time to time.