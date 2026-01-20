Big Ticket wraps up 2025 with over AED 299 million in prizes

Big Ticket, the region’s most anticipated monthly raffle draw, has successfully closed out 2025 with AED299,202,429 in prizes awarded across a year of thrilling draws and unforgettable moments. From substantial cash payouts to luxury vehicles and premium gold bars, Big Ticket continued to captivate participants with remarkable and diverse rewards.

The 2025 season delivered consistent excitement, celebrating winners from around the world. Over AED250,000,000 in cash prizes were awarded, creating fresh opportunities for individuals and families. High-end vehicles valued at AED4,023,229 and gold bar prizes totaling AED2,012,500 contributed to an exhilarating year of wins.

In total, 303 winners were celebrated in 2025, including 17 new millionaires, 12 luxury car winners, 15 Dear Big Ticket winners and 20 gold bar winners.

A key highlight of 2025 was the return of the Dear Big Ticket campaign, which awarded six winners from all walks of life AED 100,000 each and nine winners AED10,000 each as a gesture of encouragements and support. The initiative recognized aspirations across categories including Health & Wellbeing, Education, Housing & Accommodation, Business & Entrepreneurship, and Family Reunion.

Another highlight was Big Ticket’s first-ever Race and Luxury Yacht Experience, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Thirty winners and a guest each enjoyed an all-expenses-paid weekend in Abu Dhabi, including a three-night stay at a five-star hotel, race weekend access at Yas Marina, and exclusive yacht hospitality on December 6–7. Each participant received AED 10,000 in cash, with additional live draws held onboard awarding a total of AED560,000 cash prize.

More than the totals themselves, it is the stories and experiences behind each prize that defined Big Ticket’s 2025. From seasoned participants celebrating fresh wins to winners enjoying exclusive events like the F1 weekend yacht experience, the year was filled with memorable moments, reinforcing Big Ticket’s role in bringing excitement, reward, and unforgettable experiences to its community.

Jahangir Alom – Series 272 grand prize AED 20 million winner

Originally from Bangladesh, 44-year-old Jahangir has called Dubai home for the past six years, working in the shipbuilding industry. On 3 March 2025, he became a Big Ticket grand prize winner, sharing the AED 20 million jackpot with 14 friends.

A year on from that memorable moment, Jahangir has begun shaping a new future for himself and his loved ones. With his share of the prize received, he has sent funds to support his family back home, ensuring greater stability. He is also working towards another long-held ambition, starting a small business in Dubai.

Reflecting on his journey, Jahangir says, “Winning Big Ticket gave me the chance to plan for the future. It’s not only about the prize, it’s about building something meaningful for my family and my friends.”

Encouraged by his experience, he plans to continue participating in Big Ticket draws and hopes his story motivates others to believe in their dreams. For Jahangir, this win marked the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunity and shared success.

Saravanan Venkatachalam – S eries 2 80 g rand prize AED 2 5 m illion winner

A few months have passed since Saravanan Venkatachalam was announced as the AED 25 million Big Ticket grand prize winner on 3 November 2025. Originally from Chennai and now based in Abu Dhabi for the past six years, Saravanan shared the winning ticket with 25 participants, marking a memorable milestone for him and his group.

Reflecting on the period since his win, Saravanan says he has been taking time to plan carefully before making major decisions. A portion of his share has been set aside for his child’s education, while the remainder is being managed with long-term goals in mind. He shares that the win has provided greater financial flexibility and confidence as he plans ahead.

Saravanan adds, “I’m truly happy with this experience and proud to be part of the Big Ticket journey. The team has been supportive throughout, making the entire process smooth and transparent.”

He continues to take part in Big Ticket’s monthly draws and has encouraged friends to participate as well. His message to others remains consistent: “If joining alone is difficult, come together with friends. Your chance could come when you least expect it.”

Geethammal Sivakumar – Series 276 Nissan Patrol winner

A year has passed since Geethammal Sivakumar and her family celebrated winning a Nissan Patrol through Big Ticket. Originally from Kerala, Geethammal moved to Dubai three years ago. Her son shared that participating in Big Ticket draws has always been a family tradition, and this win was a truly rewarding moment for all of them.

Her son said, “Winning Big Ticket brought so much happiness to our family. Instead of using the car, my mother decided to cash it in, which allowed her to purchase an apartment and invest in stocks, providing stability and security for all of us. Watching her make these decisions has been really inspiring.”

He added, “We still take part in Big Ticket draws together, and I hope our story motivates others to keep trying. Stay consistent, keep believing, and your moment could come too.”

Big Ticket’s momentum continues to grow year after year, raising the bar for rewarding experiences across the region. As 2026 unfolds, participants can look forward to more exciting draws, standout prizes, and memorable celebrations. Big Ticket welcomes everyone to join the journey and take part in the thrill of every draw.

