HONOR Launches Magic8 Pro, Announcing A New Era of Night Photography Powered by AI and 5.5g Performance

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, today announced the official regional launch of the HONOR Magic8 Pro across the GCC, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion and reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered imaging, flagship performance, and next-generation mobile connectivity. The launch event, held in Dubai and attended by media, industry partners including Etisalat by e&, creators, and photographers, introduced the HONOR Magic8 Pro as HONOR’s most advanced device to date. The event also marked the regional debut of HONOR’s “Chase Your Light” competition. The competition is designed to reward creativity and imagination with a line-up of impressive prizes.

The launch ceremony opened with remarks from Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC, who highlighted the brand’s robust performance across GCC markets and reaffirmed HONOR’s commitment to delivering purposeful technology that reflects the lifestyle and ambitions of consumers in the region. Debo Zhang emphasized that the HONOR Magic8 Pro represents the next evolution of intelligent imaging and mobile productivity, stating, “The GCC region continues to demonstrate strong demand for advanced imaging capabilities and intelligent mobile technology. With the HONOR Magic8 Pro, we are delivering a flagship experience that empowers creators and enhances everyday visual storytelling across the Middle East.”

During the keynote, HONOR presented a comprehensive overview of the HONOR Magic8 Pro’s key product features, including an interactive comparison demonstrating the device’s next-generation camera quality. The HONOR Magic8 Pro is equipped with a 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto camera, offering enhanced clarity in long-distance and low-light scenarios, as well as an upgraded AI Ultra Night Portrait mode engineered for precise color accuracy and balanced exposure. The device introduces AI Magic Color and a new AI Editor, enabling refined color optimization and on-device creative adjustments. HONOR also confirmed that the HONOR Magic8 Pro is the first smartphone in the UAE to feature the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, delivering advanced processing efficiency, improved thermal performance, and elevated responsiveness. Additional features highlighted included the 7100mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, AI Button, AI Search, and AI Documents, all designed to enhance productivity and support AI-driven workflows.

A key announcement during the event confirmed the HONOR Magic8 Pro as the first 5.5G-ready smartphone in the UAE, marking a step forward in the nation’s digital evolution. This milestone underscores HONOR’s dedication to advancing next-generation connectivity and technological innovation, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital transformation.

The keynote also featured a presentation by a photographer and videographer expert Riadh Maghni, who shared insights on the device’s performance during low-light usage, stating: “The HONOR Magic8 Pro delivers outstanding clarity and detail in low-light environments enabling more people to tell authentic stories from their own perspectives. Its AI imaging tools provide creators across the region with a professional-level experience directly from the smartphone, removing traditional barriers to night photography.”

Following the keynote, guests were invited to explore an extensive Experience Zone designed to showcase the HONOR Magic8 Pro’s performance in realistic low light scenarios.

Pre-orders for the HONOR Magic8 Pro begin on December 11, 2025, across the UAE. The HONOR Magic8 Pro is available in two configurations: 12GB + 512GB in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Black colourways priced at AED3,999 and 16GB +1TB Sunrise Gold and Black colourways priced at AED4,699. All pre-orders include a premium gift package valued at AED2,299, comprising HONOR VIP Care+ with 12-month damage protection, a three-month Google AI Pro trial, and the HONOR Watch5 Ultra.

Consumers can pre-order HONOR Magic8 Pro via HONOR Online Store, Sharaf DG, EMax, Ecity, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Carrefour, e&, Eros, Noon & Lulu

With the introduction of the HONOR Magic8 Pro, HONOR strengthens its position as a leading innovator in AI imaging, mobile intelligence, and creator-focused technology, setting a new benchmark for low-light photography and 5.5G connectivity.