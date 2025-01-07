Philippine Airlines offers passengers exclusive 25% discount at AYA Universe

Philippine Airlines (PAL) offers its passengers the chance to dive into a world of wonder and creativity at AYA Universe, one of the most immersive entertainment parks in the UAE.

By simply presenting their boarding pass at the AYA Front Desk, PAL travelers can enjoy an instant 25% discount on their admission.

This exclusive offer is valid for PAL boarding pass holders from October 15, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

Visitors need to show their valid PAL boarding pass or ID to redeem the discount. The boarding pass must be dated within three months of the travel date. The discount, however, is not applicable on UAE public holidays.

Spanning an impressive 40,000 square feet, AYA Universe invites visitors to explore vibrant, interactive experiences that seamlessly blend art and technology across twelve captivating rooms.

This multimedia entertainment project combines virtual reality, art, music, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring an unforgettable adventure for guests of all ages.

Hurry and take advantage of this amazing promotion! Create lasting memories and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of AYA Universe. And, of course, fly with Philippine Airlines today to enhance your travel experience.

PAL is the Philippines’ flag carrier. It operates scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 32 destinations in the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.