Embrace new beginnings with Big Ticket this January!

January marks a season of new beginnings and fresh goals, and Big Ticket, the UAE’s trusted raffle, is so ready to enhance the excitement.

This month, participants have the chance to win a guaranteed grand prize of AED 25 million, along with AED 1 million every week.

The millionaire weekly e-draw dates scheduled are as follows: Week 1 (January 1st – 9th) with the draw date on January 10th, Week 2 (January 10th – 16th) with the draw date on January 17th, Week 3 (January 17th – 23rd) with the draw date on January 24th, and Week 4 (January 24th – 31st) with the draw date on February 1st.

The Big Win Contest returns, promising thrills like never before. All you need to do is purchase at least two Big Tickets in a single transaction between January 1st and 26th, and you’ll be entered into a draw for a chance to join the grand finale live on February 3rd. Four lucky contestants will take part in The Big Win Contest, competing for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000.

Moreover, car enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn about two luxurious brand-new cars available this month.

The Dream Car ticket is priced at just AED 150, featuring the BMW M440i, which will be drawn on February 3rd, and the Range Rover Velar, with its draw scheduled for March 3rd.

With these exciting possibilities, participants are encouraged to embrace the chance to turn their dreams into reality with Big Ticket. So start your 2025 right and buy your Big Ticket now!