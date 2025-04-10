Comelec summons Davao lawmaker over lewd campaign remarks in growing crackdown

Davao de Oro Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga has become the fourth candidate in a week to receive a show cause order from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for making multiple lewd and sexist remarks at campaign events.

In a letter dated April 8 and released to the public on Wednesday, April 9, the Comelec’s Task Force SAFE gave Gonzaga three days to explain why he should not be held liable for possible election offenses or disqualification.

Among the evidence presented were video clips, including one filmed on International Women’s Day, where Gonzaga made sexually explicit comments directed at women in the audience. The Comelec also provided Tagalog translations of his statements, one of which involved asking if women were better in bed than men.

In other campaign appearances, Gonzaga was caught on video making inappropriate comments about a widow’s sex life, urging her to kiss a local official, and even making a lewd remark about his wife, Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Gonzaga.

The Comelec said these remarks may be in violation of its anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines, specifically constituting gender-based harassment and discrimination against women.

The poll body has recently ramped up its scrutiny of inappropriate behavior on the campaign trail. Just days earlier, it issued show cause orders to Pasig congressional candidate Ian Sia for a controversial joke about single mothers, Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia for his sexist and allegedly racist comments, and Mataasnakahoy Vice Mayor Jay Ilagan for derogatory remarks about actress and gubernatorial candidate Vilma Santos.

On Wednesday, the Comelec also issued a letter to Manila councilor candidate Mocha Uson, flagging sexually suggestive campaign content, including a jingle that she has since agreed to pull from circulation.