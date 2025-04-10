NAIA opens dedicated OFW wing to speed up immigration processing for migrant workers

A new immigration wing dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) has been opened at NAIA Terminal 3 to streamline the departure process for migrant workers, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Wednesday.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the expanded facility includes six additional counters operated by 12 immigration officers, helping reduce congestion and ease travel flow, particularly during peak seasons.

“This dedicated OFW wing is a testament to our commitment to making immigration procedures smoother and more efficient for our modern-day heroes,” Viado said, emphasizing the agency’s recognition of OFWs’ sacrifices and their vital role in the economy.

The new setup has already helped shorten lines at regular immigration counters for other travelers, both Filipino and foreign.

The initiative comes ahead of the long holiday season, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

With over 3,400 OFWs departing from NAIA each day, the BI said the exclusive lanes are expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve processing efficiency.

Viado credited the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) for their collaboration in making the project a success.

The move is also in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to enhance services for OFWs and support their continued contribution to the country’s economic growth.