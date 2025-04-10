Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Consulate, DHA invite OFWs to donate blood and save lives

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), is holding a blood donation campaign called “You’re My Type: Join the Blood Drive, Save More Lives” on April 11, 2025. It will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rizal Hall, Philippine Consulate General.

Filipinos in Dubai are encouraged to sign up at bit.ly/YMTBloodDrive to be part of this life-saving effort. Blood donations will support patients suffering from conditions like anemia, bleeding from accidents or surgeries, and other medical emergencies.

Doctors say blood donation is good not only for patients but also for donors. It improves blood circulation, reduces excess iron in the body, and promotes a healthier heart and bone marrow function.

To donate, one must be healthy, aged 18 to 65 years old, and weigh at least 50 kilograms. A short health interview will be done to check medical history and recent travel, and pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised not to donate.

Consul General Marford M. Angeles said, “Our ancestors once used blood to seal pacts and affirm their shared destiny. Today, we extend that legacy by giving blood to those whose survival depends on it.”

“True freedom is about self-determination and the power to act for the greater good. A single donation can mean the difference between life and loss, and that is a freedom worth embracing,” he added.

The activity is part of the Consulate’s “Labindalawa” campaign and aims to revive the spirit of bayanihan by inviting Filipinos to give the gift of life through blood donation.

