PBCS Gala Night welcomes new leadership, celebrates Filipino caregivers

One hundred forty-six participants gathered for a gala night and oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected officers of the Philippine Bahrain Caregiver Society (PBCS) at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel in Manama. This momentous event marked a significant transition in leadership while honoring the invaluable contributions of Filipino caregivers in Bahrain.

Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, the Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, graced the occasion as the guest of honor. In her address, she highlighted the Philippines’ vital role in the global caregiving sector and praised Filipino caregivers for their exceptional empathy and dedication. Her Excellency recognized PBCS as a model of community service, showcasing the enthusiasm for volunteerism among its members.

During the event, she officiated the oath-taking ceremony for the new officers, reinforcing their commitment to PBCS’s mission and values. The newly elected officers include Maria F. Perez, president; Mary Rose Rodriguez, vice president; Joy Sacabon, secretary; Fleur Dubouzet, treasurer; and Mary Joy Remoroza, assistant treasurer. Public Relations Officers are Jacqueline Natinga and Jessie John C. Roscain; Business Managers, Rachelle Ann Villanueva and Jaslene Anne Saraos; Auditors, Lorna Arenas and Marijoy de Vera. The group’s advisor is Ma. Yvonne Villamor while the moderator is Maribeth F. Perez.

In her speech, Villamor emphasized the strength of community when united for a common cause, reminding attendees of the lives they’ve touched and the obstacles faced by those in need. Proceeds from the gala will benefit PBCS programs, including health screenings and caregiving services.

Perez, the re-elected president, reflected on the challenges faced since the organization’s founding four years ago, particularly during the pandemic. She expressed gratitude for the support received from the government of Bahrain and the Philippine Embassy, which has been instrumental in their community development efforts.

Rosemarie Hernandez, President of the Filipino Club Bahrain, commended PBCS for its strong leadership and active participation in community service activities this year.

The gala featured performances, speeches, and a sumptuous dinner, creating a sense of camaraderie among attendees. Esteemed guests included Dr. Lacopo Sbraci, Evangeline Figueroa Uy, and representatives from various Filipino organizations in Bahrain.

As the evening concluded, Vice President Mary Rose Rodriguez-Lacson delivered closing remarks, thanking all contributors to the event’s success. Masters of Ceremony Joy Sacabon and Catherine Legaspino expertly guided the program, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout.

The night celebrated the dedication of Filipino caregivers and reinforced the principles of community service and mutual support.

The Philippine Bahrain Caregiver Society advocates, supports, and educates Filipino caregivers in Bahrain. The group aims to empower caregivers by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources that would enhance their potential in their profession.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)