Samahang Overseas Filipino Workers sa Bahrain celebrates Christmas with festive gathering

The Samahang Overseas Filipino Workers sa Bahrain (SOS BAH) held its annual Christmas party at the Swiss International Hotel, bringing together overseas workers and their families to celebrate the true spirit of the season. This cherished event fosters fellowship among the Filipino community in Bahrain.

The evening was filled with lively entertainment, delicious food, and heartfelt conversations. Attendees enjoyed spirited singing and dancing, creating a vibrant atmosphere on the dance floor, where smiles and laughter were abundant. Interactive games further enhanced the sense of community, encouraging connections among participants.

“We are incredibly proud to host this celebration each year,” said Bhong Dacullo, President of SOS BAH. “It’s a wonderful chance for us to come together, share the joy of the season, and express our gratitude for the support of one another. Christmas is a time for family, and for us, that family extends to our fellow OFWs here in Bahrain,” he added.

The open buffet showcased a delectable array of Filipino and international dishes, inviting guests to share stories and laughter over communal meals.

Guest Whendy Crisostomo, an entrepreneur, highlighted the gathering’s significance, saying, “I wish you all a Merry Christmas, even if we are far from home, this celebration reminds us that no matter the distance, we can still come together, share joy, and support one another. Let us cherish these moments and the bonds we create, as they give us strength and hope.”

Architect Neil Bron Jalac, working at the Bahrain Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, expressed a bittersweet sentiment about the season. Despite the festive atmosphere, he felt a deep longing for his family, especially his two children back in the Philippines. He shared how the gathering provided comfort and connection with friends from the Filipino community.

Jennifer Carlos, a 50-year-old senior document controller, reflected on her 19 years in Bahrain, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that have shaped her life. As the holiday season approached, she took a moment to thank the Lord for the strength and guidance she has received.

Vice President Louie Capistrano brought joy to the celebration, embodying the spirit of Christmas in a traditional red outfit and white beard as he spread cheer throughout the gathering.

The highlight of the night was the gift exchange, which reinforced the bonds among attendees and strengthened unity within the Filipino community. The dynamic duo of Victoria Dumrique and Mercy Gumaya served as masters of ceremony, setting an energetic tone for the festivities.

The event underscored the themes of community and solidarity, especially for many Filipino workers living abroad. As the night concluded with dancing and emotional farewells, attendees departed with warm memories and a renewed sense of togetherness.

SOS BAH continues to offer essential support and a sense of belonging to the Filipino expatriate community in Bahrain, aligning with its mission to celebrate Filipino culture and unity, no matter the distance.

SOS BAH is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Filipino expatriates in Bahrain, organizing social, cultural, and welfare activities to promote unity and assist its members in overcoming the challenges of living and working abroad.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)