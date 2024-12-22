Philippine Embassy in Rome honors Filipino graduates in Italy

The Philippine Embassy in Rome recently held an event titled “Tribute to Filipino Ragazzi Graduates in Italy,” honoring the accomplishments of 32 Filipino graduates from 2022 to 2024.

The ceremony recognized university, vocational, and postgraduate graduates, many of whom are second- and third-generation Filipino-Italians.

“Finishing school is more than just earning a diploma or a degree; it opens doors to endless possibilities, empowers you to achieve your dreams, and equips you with the tools and skills needed to attain success in life,” Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial stated in his address.

He emphasized the transformative power of education, commending both the graduates and their families for their resilience and sacrifices.

The event featured an inspiring testimony from cum laude Biological Sciences graduate Aira Alessandra Carandang Gutierrez, along with a heartfelt musical performance by Nursing graduate Melisse Angela Abucay.

The Embassy aims to inspire other Filipino youth in Italy to pursue their education, celebrating the community’s resilience and pride in their cultural heritage.

The event took place at the Social Hall of the Philippine Embassy in Rome.

(with inputs from Ms. Alona Cochon)