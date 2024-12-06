HONOR unveils unbeatable deals for Dubai Shopping Festival

HONOR, a leading global technology brand, is set to offer exclusive deals for the Dubai Shopping Festival, giving tech enthusiasts the chance to experience the latest HONOR devices at unbeatable prices.

From December 6, 2024, shoppers in the UAE can enjoy up to 50% off on select HONOR products, with added gifts designed to elevate their tech experience.

Exclusive DSF Offers Include:

HONOR Magic V3 – AED 5999 (Original Price AED 6899)

The thinnest and lightest AI foldable smartphone, offering cutting-edge technology in a sleek design.

Exclusive Gifts: HONOR Watch 4, Car Charger, Bose Speaker, and more!

HONOR H200 Pro – AED 2199 (Original Price AED 2499)

Recognized as the best portrait phone, this AI-powered device offers stunning photography and an exceptional user experience.

Free Gift: HONOR Choice Earphones.

HONOR Magic 6 Pro – AED 3299 (Original Price AED 3999)

With innovative AI capabilities and a sleek design, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro provides an immersive mobile experience.

Exclusive Gifts: HONOR Watch 4 & HONOR Choice Earbuds.

– AED 3299 (Original Price AED 3999) With innovative AI capabilities and a sleek design, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro provides an immersive mobile experience. Exclusive Gifts: HONOR Watch 4 & HONOR Choice Earbuds. HONOR X9C – AED 1299

A perfect blend of value and performance, the HONOR X9C offers everything you need in a smartphone.

Free Gifts available.

These incredible discounts and exclusive gifts will be available starting December 6, 2024, and will run for a limited time. The offers will be available across all major retail outlets in the UAE, both online and in-store.

Whether you’re looking for a foldable smartphone, the perfect portrait camera, or an AI-powered device, HONOR has something for everyone this Dubai Shopping Festival. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab the latest tech at unbeatable prices!