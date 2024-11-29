Family Day celebrates Filipino culture and community in Bahrain

Around 140 participants gathered for a festive Family Day organized by the Alwali Training and Development Center (ATDC) and the Philippine Caregiver Society (PBCS) on November 22 at the Plaza Swimming Pool in Karrana, Budaiya. The event showcased the vibrant Filipino culture, emphasizing themes of thanksgiving and togetherness.

One of the day’s highlights was a speech from Consul Bryan Jess Baguio of the Philippine Embassy in Manama, who praised the organizations for their role in promoting healthcare for Filipinos in Bahrain and their collaborative efforts with the embassy.

Mr. Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up for the Capital Governorate, also attended and commended PBCS and ATDC for their active involvement in community initiatives, highlighting their significant impact on the local community.

Maria Perez Carmona, president of PBCS and Operations Manager at ATDC, expressed the importance of strong community relationships, stating, “This event provided a well-deserved break for our hardworking members to reconnect with old friends.” She emphasized that it was a way to maintain Filipino culture and keep its spirit alive globally.

Attendee Lynette Khaye Beloso shared, “The event was important because it gave us a chance to recharge, create moments with loved ones, and build strong relationships.”

The Family Day featured a variety of activities, including classic Filipino games like Patintero, Kadang-Kadang, Agawan Buko, and Pabitin, which were enjoyed by both children and adults. The addition of traditional Perya games transformed the venue into a colorful celebration filled with laughter and excitement.

The Guardians Dancers performed a lively intermission number in support of the caregivers, while 2022 FC Got Talent Champion Julia Anathea Dekant dazzled attendees with a stunning dance performance.

PBCS members showcased a vibrant booth displaying various products, delicacies, and merchandise, further enhancing the festive atmosphere. ATDC alumni also reunited during the event, sharing stories and reminiscing about their time at the center.

Founded in 2019, PBCS plays an integral role in improving the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers in Bahrain, focusing on health awareness and community building. Its dedication to health advocacy and volunteerism was recently recognized by the Bahrain Capital Governorate Volunteering Pass 2024.

The ATDC serves as a training facility for PBCS, offering programs such as an Auxiliary Nursing Program for caregivers, which can be completed in 6 to 8 months. The center aims to provide OFWs with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The event was further enriched by the presence of several Filipino community leaders, including members from the Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN) group and the Filipino Club Executive Committee. Their participation underscored the solidarity and resilience of the Filipino community in Bahrain.

PBCS adviser Ma. Yvone Villamor extended her gratitude to all guests and participants for their unity in working towards common goals, highlighting the strength and spirit of the Filipino community.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)